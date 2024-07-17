Sam Torrance’s Open preview: Why it may be an Englishman’s time at Royal Troon

Fleetwood was runner-up at the Open five years ago

I have never seen Royal Troon looking better than it does for this week’s Open Championship.

The weather forecast isn’t great, with rain expected, but you don’t mind a bit of that as long as it doesn’t blow a gale, and there are no signs of that up here yet.

Like St Andrews, it’s mostly a straight out and then straight back in links course. It’s very demanding and, at 7400 yards, longer than when I first came here, but is set up beautifully.

This year the fans will have a home contender arriving on the crest of a wave, after Bob MacIntyre won the Scottish Open last week.

It was a pretty special victory, particularly after he was pipped by Rory McIlroy last year. Since then he has ticked a lot of boxes – starring in a Ryder Cup, winning a big event on the PGA Tour – and that will have given him so much confidence.

You can see that he’s not scared of anything and is well capable of handling the pressure of an Open.

Scottie Scheffler is understandably the bookies’ favourite, although I wouldn’t have him at as short a price as he is.

With six wins already this year, the world No1 has proven himself time and time again and, like all the greats, has a wonderful demeanour that doesn’t seem to get ruffled by anything.

Scheffler hasn’t done anything spectacular in three appearances at the Open so far, and we will have to see how he takes to any wet and windy conditions at Troon.

Next in the betting is McIlroy, narrowly beaten in the US Open last month. That and his challenge at the 2022 Open at St Andrews are as close as he has come to ending his wait for another major.

He will have disappointed with his performance at the Scottish Open, where he played a few bad shots on Saturday and Sunday. But this is the Open, they love him here and he’ll be a huge contender. Rory also has plenty of experience of these conditions.

Tommy Fleetwood hasn’t landed a major yet but if is going to win one then the Open might be the man from Southport’s best chance.

He was second to Shane Lowry in 2019 at Portrush, fourth at St Andrews and top 10 last year at Royal Liverpool. Plus he has five other top-five finishes at majors since 2017.

Putting is the only thing that has been letting him down lately but I give Fleetwood a very strong chance this week.

Ludvig Aberg is another I wouldn’t be surprised to see clutching the Claret Jug on Sunday, just as his fellow Swede Henrik Stenson did last time the Open was here.

I’ve got nothing but good to say about Aberg – he is incredibly talented and has done extraordinary things since turning pro. It’s worth remembering that is his first Open, but cold and wet conditions will hold no fear for a Scandinavian.

Bryson DeChambeau pipped McIlroy at the US Open, just confirming that he is one of the most fascinating golfers I’ve ever seen.

He has been through so many changes already but looks like a machine now, and he has the delicate touch when needed too. He’s a big fancy.

Xander Schauffele also has a huge chance. Like Scheffler, his high ball flight may not be best suited to an Open but he has been up there at previous editions, including second in 2018. I also like Schauffele’s character – he never gives up.

Of the others, Tyrrell Hatton has been playing well in the LIV Golf League, Jon Rahm is definitely a contender if he is over his foot injury, Collin Morikawa has won the Open on a tough links course and looks to be back in top form, and you can’t discount the likes of Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Smith.

Sam Torrance OBE is a former Ryder Cup-winning captain and one of Europe’s most successful golfers. Follow him @torrancesam