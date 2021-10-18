Sam Torrance: Even players as good as Rory McIlroy need self-belief too

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick would have organised all of their schedules around trying to peak at the Ryder Cup last month.

So even though they were part of a European team that was heavily beaten, it is no huge surprise to see them playing well soon afterwards.

McIlroy bounced back with victory over a high-class field at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas, while Fitzpatrick kept his cool to win the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama.

Neither should be seen as having had a point to prove. This was just two of Europe’s best players getting back to their day jobs.

Rory played fantastically well to pip Open champion and Summit Club member Collin Morikawa, who shot a 62 on Sunday.

While not the major that he craves, this was the early Christmas present of a return to form for McIlroy.

It was also something of a reminder of the player he can be – for him as much as anyone, because we all know.

Afterwards Rory spoke about a desire to simplify his game and get back to “being me” rather than “someone else to try to get better”.

It sounds like he is playing with freedom again. It’s like fog clearing; the mist has come off the fairways and he can see daylight.

We all strive to be better but maybe McIlroy is realising he didn’t need to strive quite so much.

Nowadays there is an awful lot of emphasis on doing extra work while at tournaments. Some love doing it. I never did. Each to their own.

My father used to say: “If you don’t take it with you, you won’t find it there.”

It’s nice to not have to stand at each tee and think too hard about what you’re going to do. Perhaps Rory needed to free his mind of those concerns and believe in himself.

He says he went back to his natural game for the Ryder Cup singles match against Xander Schauffele. That was a huge time for it to work.

It might seem amazing that a player of McIlroy’s talent needs self-belief but he, too, is human.

While McIlroy wins in Vegas, Fitzpatrick reigns in Spain

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, was terrific in Spain on a very demanding course that boasts some of the fastest greens in Europe.

I watched the final round in full and he played beautifully from tee to green all day. When he did miss a green he got up and down very well.

Fitzpatrick is a class act and is now in the Race to Dubai top five. Having won the DP World Tour Championship last year, he is warming up nicely for his defence of that title.

I felt a little bit sorry for Sebastian Soderbergh, who looked to be in a very comfortable position when three shots up with two holes to play. His bad tee shot and then a three-putt cost him.

Likewise, Laurie Canter led overnight only to shoot 76 on Sunday. For a player seeking their first win on the European Tour, that is going to hurt.

The difficulty level of Valderrama meant that it was going to take someone with a few wins under their belt to handle the pressure, and that’s what Fitzpatrick did.

Sam Torrance OBE is a multiple Ryder Cup-winning golfer and media commentator. Follow him @torrancesam