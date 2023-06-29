Salesforce warns need to train workers in AI has ‘never been more urgent’

Companies urgently need to train staff how to use artificial intelligence tools effectively and safely, Salesforce’s UK & Ireland chief told City A.M.

Chief executive Zahra Bahrololoumi said the need for “highly skilled people” who can use trustworthy data sources and protect sensitive data has “never been more clear nor urgent”.

The comments come as a survey published by Salesforce today reveals that over 60 per cent of people who use or plan to use generative AI for work say they lack skills to use it “accurately and safely”.

The survey also found that 7 in 10 workers felt their employer was unable to make the most out of generative AI for their organisation and over half wish to be given proper AI training.

The cloud-based software company, which also owns business messaging platform Slack, has called on the government to increase national access to digital skills training.

The survey, conducted with YouGov, consulted 1,384 full-time UK employees across multiple industries.