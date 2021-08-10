Salesforce enters streaming wars with Netflix-style business service

Software giant Salesforce has waded into the increasingly crowded streaming market with the launch of a new platform offering business-focused content on demand.

The San Francisco-based company said its in-house studio had produced the core programming for Salesforce Plus, which will launch at its Dreamforce event next month.

The service will look to harness the streaming model pioneered by the likes of Netflix and Disney to target businesses and professionals.

Its platform will include live experiences, original series and podcasts with the aim of tapping into new uses of tech in the era of remote working, the firm said.

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve had to reimagine how to succeed in the new digital-first world,” said Sarah Franklin, Salesforce president and chief marketing officer.

“We reimagined our events, shifting them to all-digital brand experiences and introduced new, relevant, original content. We’re not going back, we’re creating the future now.

“Just as brands like Disney, Netflix and Peloton have done with streaming services for consumers, Salesforce+ is providing an always-on, business media platform that builds trusted relationships with customers and a sense of belonging for the business community.”

Salesforce’s initial slate of programming includes Connections, featuring marketers from companies such as IBM, Levi’s, and GoFundMe, and The Inflection Point, featuring chief executives of brands such as Coca-Cola, PayPal and Ford.

The US software group, which last month completed its $28bn acquisition of messaging platform Slack, is the latest business hoping to tap into the streaming model for its own offering amid rising demand for subscription and on-demand services among consumers.

FTSE education giant Pearson last year tapped former Disney executive Andy Bird to lead its push into a new direct-to-consumer model.

The company last month unveiled Pearson Plus, a new college learning app for US students that Bird said “looks and feels” like apps such as Disney Plus.