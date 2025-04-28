Sales pass £600m at The White Company and Charles Tyrwhitt owner

Sales have risen at both The White Company and Charles Tyrwhitt.

Sales at the group behind The White Company and Charles Tyrwhitt jumped past the £600m mark during its latest financial year, it has been revealed.

Bectin Limited has posted a turnover of £607.7m for the 12 months to 3 August, 2024, up from the £558.5m it achieved in the prior year.

But despite the sharp rise in sales, the group’s pre-tax profit only nudged up from £48.9m to £49.6m over the same period, according to new accounts filed with Companies House.

The White Company was founded by Chrissie Rucker in 1994.

Her husband, Nicholas Wheeler, established menswear chain Charles Tyrwhitt in 1986.

No dividends were paid for a second successive year after Rucker and Wheeler raked in more than £50m in the year to August 2022.

Charles Tyrwhitt sales reach new record

The results come after City AM reported recently that sales at Charles Tyrwhitt had surged to more than £300m for the first time as the trend of returning to the office has boosted the workwear retailer.

Read more Charles Tyrwhitt: Office return helps sales to new record

The London-headquartered business posted a turnover of £305.7m for the 12 months to 3 August, 2024.

The total came after Charles Tyrwhitt achieved sales of £269.2m in its prior financial year.

The results also showed that the company’s pre-tax profit increased from £18.7m to £25.1m.

During the year the average number of people employed by Charles Tyrwhitt rose from 795 to 868 while it opened two new stores in the UK.

The White Company: Sales up but profit down

Accounts filed earlier this month for The White Company show that its turnover increased from £289.3m to £301.9m in the 12 months to 3 August, 2024.

However, its pre-tax profit declined from £32.4m to £20.8m over the same period.

The average number of people the business employed in the 12 months rose from 1,598 to 1,709.