Sales growth slows as Burberry rakes in £723m in latest quarter

British fashion house Burberry has reported flat sales growth in the latest quarter with store sales down three per cent.

The fashion powerhouse reported third quarter revenue of £723m, up by five per cent compared to same period last year with the brand registering a quarter to quarter dip in sales of three per cent. A trading update released today revealed that while Burberry’s sales have grown by eight per cent in the US market, in the EMEIA region (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) sales are down by 17 per cent following a dip of 30 per cent in the first half of the year.

“Full-price sales continued to grow at a double-digit percentage compared with two years ago, accelerating from the previous quarter and reflecting a higher quality business,” said Burberry Chair Gerry Murphy, pointing out that the company has seen full price comparable store sales climb by 26 per cent compared to the same period in 2020.

The company attributed the drop in EMEIA sales to a slowdown in tourism which typically contributes 40 per cent of brand sales in the region. Burberry noted that the trend was improving in the third quarter compared to the first half of the year.

“Our focus categories outerwear and leather goods performed strongly as we continued to attract new, younger consumers to the brand. Despite the ongoing challenges of the external environment, we are confident of finishing the year strongly and providing an excellent platform on which to build when our new CEO Jonathan Akeroyd joins in April,” Murphy added.

In a boost for investors the company said that a £150m share buyback programme is on course for completion before the end of the year.

Assuming no further changes in the external environment, Burberry said it expects current year adjusted operating profit to grow in the region of 35 per cent compared with the prior year.

