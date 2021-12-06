Sainsbury’s tells staff to delay Christmas parties until next year as UK Omicron cases top 300

FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a Sainsbury’s store in Milton Keynes

Sainsbury’s staff have been asked to delay their Christmas get-togethers until next year amid fears of staff shortages.

The request came following the return of mask rules to shops and public transport networks last week, following the arrival of new coronavirus variant Omicron in the UK.

“We have asked all of our teams to postpone their celebrations until the new year and we will make sure that no one is out of pocket as a result of this decision,” the supermarket’s chief executive, Simon Roberts, said.

“We are doing everything we can to protect Christmas for our colleagues and our customers and keep everyone safe,” he added.

The decision was reached after discussions with the supermarket’s store employee representative group.

It comes after shops and pubs were hit by staff shortages earlier this year amid a ‘pingdemic’, when people were legally instructed to self-isolate after coming into contact with Covid cases.

Read more Thousands of Tesco distribution workers to strike before Christmas as unions warn of empty shelves

Now, vaccinated adults are legally able to dodge self-isolation after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient.

However, updated government guidance stipulates that this does not apply “if you live with or have been in contact with someone who may have the Omicron variant of Covid-19.”

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK is 336, with experts believing there to be now community transmission.

#OmicronVariant latest information

90 additional confirmed cases of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the UK.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK is 336. pic.twitter.com/EIoG9pE8ug — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 6, 2021

People should work from home and avoid Christmas parties even if they have just a sniffle, top scientist Professor Tim Spector told Times Radio.

He said: “We’re estimating that somewhere between one and three and one in four colds are actually due to Covid. And so that’s quite a high rate of people that are currently not even bothered to get a lateral flow test, or getting a PCR test, going to parties and spreading it around.”

People should be encouraged to swerve the office and Christmas parties if they don’t feel well, Spector said.

He added: “Take a test and then, when the symptoms subside, then they can come out — it doesn’t have to be ten days but just those first few days are probably the most crucial.”