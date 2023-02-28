Sainsbury’s: Up to 1,400 jobs could go as overhaul leads to the closure of two depots in Manchester and Essex

The supermarket giant has confirmed it is aiming to shut its Argos warehouse in Basildon, Essex, and a depot in Heywood, Greater Manchester, by 2026.

It said 1,400 jobs will be affected by the closure of the sites, which serve its Argos stores, including both Sainsbury’s workers and those who work for Wincanton as part of an outsourced contract.

Sainsbury’s also said it will close its Milton Keynes office in response to flexible working across the group, but stressed no jobs would be impacted by the decision.

However, it also announced its three remaining Habitat showrooms will close later this year as it plans to launch a replacement digital showroom, which will see a small number of Habitat workers affected.

By Holly Williams, PA Business Editor