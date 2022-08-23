Saga bolsters board in push to pandemic recovery

Saga has hired three new chiefs

Over 50s specialist Saga has called in three new directors to bolster its leadership team today as it looks push ahead with its recovery from a pandemic slowdown.

The insurance and travel group has appointed former Goldman Sachs managing director Anand Aithal to its oversight board, while newly appointed data chief Michael O’Donohue has been appointed to the executive team.

Ian Simkins, currently the Chair of luxury villa specialist The Thinking Traveller, and of the Inside Travel Group, will also become the Chair of Saga’s subsidiary Cruise Board.

In a statement today, boss Euan Sutherland the trio will help spearhead a push to deliver “long-term sustainable growth”.

“Their wide-ranging specialisms further strengthen the Group’s skillset at a time when we are rolling out our growth strategy and building Saga into the superbrand for older people,” he said.

The appointments come as the group looks to get back into the black after the pandemic shuttered its travel business and took a chunk out of revenue.

In a trading update on the five months to 4th July, bosses said they were on track for underlying pre-tax profits of £35-50m for the year ahead in line with analyst expectations and up from a pre-tax loss of £7m last year.