Safari on Express track to another Kempton success

Oisin Murphy has been booked to ride Sky Safari for trainer James Fanshawe at Kempton.

KEMPTON and Ascot also host some high-quality racing on Saturday.

In Kempton’s London Mile Series Final Handicap (2.05pm), SKY SAFARI is of interest.

James Fanshawe’s filly is three-from-three on the all-weather, including two wins over this course and distance from two attempts in April and July this year.

Despite running a poor race two starts ago in the Kensington Palace at Royal Ascot she bounced back well with a win at Kempton last time out, when finishing very strongly.

Kept to this course and distance, she could be the one to beat.

She is now only five pounds higher and with Oisin Murphy booked, I think 7/1 is a big price and she could go off considerably shorter come race time.

Crossing into Berkshire, a horse that is certainly worth mentioning is NORTHERN EXPRESS in the Ascot Handicap (2.40pm).

He’s become a bit of a cliff horse for me this season but once again looks overpriced at 14/1.

The seven-year-old has been running very well in better races than this one and has strong course and distance form, including when finishing behind subsequent Group One winner Never So Brave and Goodwood Stewards’ Cup winner Two Tribes at Ascot this season.

He was held up last time at York and had to weave through the field but was still only beaten two lengths at the line.

Soft ground really suits him over this trip and his handicap mark is slipping.

Paul Mulrennan, who has ridden him on six of his seven starts this year, is back aboard and hopefully the pair can find a more prominent early racing position.

If so, Northern Express should be capable of going close in this company.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Sky Safari e/w 2.05pm Kempton

Northern Express e/w 2.40pm Ascot