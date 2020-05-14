Sadiq Khan warns TfL will run out of cash today without government bailout

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan has given the government an ultimatum saying that if Transport for London does not receive a bailout today the operator will have to cut tube and bus services.

Speaking to LBC, Khan said: “Being blunt, today is the last day. Unless the government gives us confirmation of the grant we need, then the consequences could be quite severe and the ramifications for all of us will be huge.

“Because we are required to keep two months money to pay for services, we’ll have to start reducing services”.

Under government law, TfL will have to issue a Section 114 notice if its cash reserves fall under £1.2bn, which will happen today, Khan said.

This notice is the equivalent of a public company going bust and means strict spending restrictions will be implemented.

A TfL source said: “Every hour that goes by, we get closer to the point of having to issue a 114.”

Over the weekend it was reported that TfL was in negotiations with the government over a bailout worth up to £2bn.

The coronavirus has decimated the network’s finances, more than 80 per cent of which come from passenger revenues.

Khan added: “Over the last two months we’ve lost more than 90 per cent of our fares and advertising’s down, so is the congestion charge.

“We’ve been spending £600m a month paying for services and getting nothing back for our customers or very little. At the start of this crisis we had a cash reserve of north of £2.1bn, but that’s running out”.

According to papers from a emergency finance committee earlier this week, TfL is on course to make a £4bn loss this year as a result of the crisis.

The operator has prepared an emergency budget in an attempt to balance its finances, but the government needs to plug a funding gap of £3.2bn across 2020.

Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting, deputy mayor for transport Heidi Alexander said the situation was “now critical”:

“We have to reach an agreement with the government on this in the next 48 hours,” she added.

More to follow.