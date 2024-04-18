Sadiq Khan to launch manifesto with free school meals pledge

Sadiq Khan is set to launch his manifesto in London today with a pledge to make his free school meals for primary pupil policy permanent.

The Labour candidate – who is campaigning for a record third term running City Hall – will set out his policy platform at a speech in south London today.

Khan is expected to outline his plans for a “fairer, safer, greener London”, saying: “If my politics is about one thing above all, then it’s about giving the next generation a chance.

“I was raised to believe that if you worked hard, you got a helping hand and you made your life what you will. But over the past 14 years, the Tories have shredded that contract.

“The promise I make through this manifesto is to restore it and make London the greatest city the world over in which to grow up.”

Khan’s platform is focused on young Londoners, with Labour claiming his free school meals policy will save families £500 a year per child. He is also committing to funding baby banks.

His policies also include: more funding for youth clubs, as well as mentoring and youth mental health support; youth services and work experience during school breaks; clean air; an ‘Erasmus style’ scheme for study and work experience; a pledge to create 150,000 well-paid jobs; free skills training for anyone unemployed or in low-paid work; affordable and better public transport; support for renters; and 40,000 new council houses.

“Working with a Labour government, there truly is no limit to what we can achieve,” Khan added.

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said: “Young Londoners can trust Sadiq to keep delivering on his plan to provide them with a strong foundation so they can thrive no matter where they come from.

“By voting Labour on 2 May, Londoners will get a Labour mayor who is on their side and will break the link between where you come from, determining where you end up.”

Khan has also pledged to deliver an extra 1,300 neighbourhood police officers, PCSOs and specials on the streets, and record investment in reducing violence against women and girls.