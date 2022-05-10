Sadiq Khan the toast of New York as Hillary Clinton rushes to share limelight with London Mayor

Clinton and Khan in New York City

As Sadiq Khan’s US tour continues, the Mayor of London shared a stage with US political veteran Hillary Clinton in New York City.

Khan attended a meeting with the former US presidential hopeful at the Clinton Foundation offices in Manhattan on Monday to discuss issues facing the capital as well as recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also taken in the views of the city while walking its streets as well as meeting its mayor Eric Adams, who dubbed him “the rock star of mayors”.

Khan could be seen laughing and joking while engaging in small talk with Clinton after their meeting together had ended.

He said on Twitter: “Such a pleasure to meet Secretary @HillaryClinton in New York today to discuss a range of pressing issues facing London and the US including our recovery from Covid.”

It came after an eventful beginning to the trip, in which he met Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, as well attending the launch of an international tourism campaign – Let’s Do London – in Times Square.

He also tweeted he had caught up with his “good friend” Michael Bloomberg, who was in charge of the city from 2002 to 2013 – as well being a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination for US president.

Mr Khan has said he hopes to use the trip, which will also include visits to California, to attract investment to London.

Read more Sadiq Khan warms up for MLB guest appearance as London Mayor practises in New York’s Central Park

Khan will also discuss pandemic recovery with senior politicians.

London was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, losing £7.4 billion of international tourist spend in 2020 alone.

During the trip, he will meet representatives from Google and LinkedIn in San Francisco, before travelling to Los Angeles to promote London’s film industry.

Mr Khan has said he intends to use the trip to “bang the drum for London”.

“We’re doing four regions in four days, New York, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Los Angeles,” he said.

“It’s really important that I bang the drum for London, that’s what I intend to do.”