Sadiq Khan slams 'unacceptable' London lockdown plans

London mayor Sadiq Khan has hit out at Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister reportedly discussed drastic contingency plans to lockdown London in event of a second coronavirus wave without involving City Hall.

According to the Sunday Times, one of the options discussed by Johnson as part of a “war gaming” session with chancellor Rishi Sunak was using the M25 as a quarantine ring.

Now, in a letter, the capital’s mayor has slammed Johnson, saying that making such plans without including local leaders “is totally unacceptable and a clear affront to London and Londoners”.

The mayor accused Johnson of “riding roughshod” over locally elected officials, and said that the approach would lead to worse outcomes for London and the country.

Khan added that it was 12 weeks since he had been invited to the government’s emergency COBR committee to represent London.

“Decisions continue to be taken without consultation with those who run and understand the country’s biggest city”, he wrote.

“Some of these decisions – and the public messaging that flows from them – do not work for a major metropolitan area the size of London.

“The government would better understand that, if London’s government was treated properly and brought into decision-making”, he went on.

He came down hard on the government’s handling of the crisis thus far, saying that “time and time” again it had acted too slowly or made the wrong call.

Khan cited the treatment of transport operator TfL, which received a £1.6bn bailout in May, as one such example.

According to the Sunday Times report, a number of measures were discussed at last Wednesday’s planning session.

Measures being considered include banning overnight stays and telling people not to travel in and out of the capital, it reported.

Other measures being mooted include “personalised risk scores” for people aged between 50 and 70, in a move that would add to the 2.2m most vulnerable Brits forced to shield during lockdown.

The session came as fears continue to rise over a second wave of the virus, which has killed nearly 50,000 people in the UK so far.

On Thursday evening large swathes of Greater Manchester, west Yorkshire and east Lancashire went back into a form of lockdown after a surge in cases.

Downing Street sources dismissed yesterday’s claims as “speculative”, while housing secretary Robert Jenrick said he was not aware of any plans to place London back in lockdown.

However, the government has repeatedly stressed that it will take all actions it deems necessary to try to prevent a spike in cases.