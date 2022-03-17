Sadiq Khan declares war on domestic abusers as mayor frees up fresh cash for London victims

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has outline a new £11.3m cashpot for domestic abuse services, after reports rocketed during the pandemic.

Around one in eight crimes recorded last year in the capital were domestic abuse reports, as Covid-19 lockdowns kept a number of crimes behind closed doors.

“The new investment we’ve have announced today will work to deliver tailored advice and better support for vulnerable survivors of domestic abuse in London,” Khan said in a statement.

“This support will help them access the practical and wellbeing support they need and deserve, so that they can live safely, independently, and rebuild their lives.”

Funded services will include improving access to safe accommodation with professional therapeutic care and counselling as well as practical support to help them and their children recover from abuse.

This new investment also forms part of the mayor’s strategy for tackling violence against women and girls.

The Met Police also recorded a 7 per cent increase in domestic abuse offences in 2021 compared to those before the pandemic with domestic abuse accounting for one in eight of all recorded crime last year compared to one in ten in 2019.2

The tailored support has been made possible by the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 which allocated responsibility to local authorities, such as City Hall, to provide support to victims and survivors of domestic abuse in safe accommodation for the first time.

Ashiana Network director Shaminder Ubhi said: “For decades, our specialist sector has been under-resourced and under-funded and we welcome this turning of the tide.

“Black and minoritised women experience additional barriers to seeking or accessing support and some present with multiple or complex needs which are compounded as a result of their intersectional needs.

“Discrimination and racism exacerbate the harm they experience. This funding from the mayor will enable us to provide much needed life-saving services and help women in crisis, through to recovery and resilience.”