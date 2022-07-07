Sadiq Khan rules out running as an MP if general election is called

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has branded Boris Johnson’s refusal to quit ” one of the most shameful sagas in the history of British politics”.

The Labour politician, who took on the job from Johnson in 2016, said the PM “has presided over a government defined by lies, sleaze, an utter lack of integrity, unlawful behaviour, incompetence, and a damaging culture of impunity in public office.”

“At every turn, his government has sought to stoke division, play communities off against one another and level down our capital city for political gain.

” This has caused immense damage – harming our economy, feeding cynicism among the British public, degrading our country’s standing in the eyes of the world, and undermining the very principles and norms of our democracy.”

He also said the “departure cannot wait until the Autumn” and “it’s clear the Tory party is incapable of governing in the national interest and fixing the huge challenges we face.”

“The only way our country will be able to get the fresh start it deserves is for the next Prime Minister to call an immediate General Election so we can get rid of this appalling government.”

When asked if Khan would run in a snap election, a source close to Khan said: “He’s got the best job in the world! Of course not”