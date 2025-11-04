Sabalenka to face Kyrgios in Battle of the Sexes in Dubai

Battle of the Sexes to feature Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios

The United Arab Emirates will host a “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios this year.

Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena will stage the first such match since 1992 when world No1 Sabalenka faces Australian Kyrgios, who reached a career-high 13th in 2016.

“I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game,” Sabalenka said.

This would be the fourth Battle of the Sexes fixture after Bobby Riggs beat Margaret Court in 1973, Billie Jean King beat Riggs four months later, and Jimmy Connors toppled Martina Navratilova in 1992.

Those matches took place at Ramona, California; Astrodome, Texas; and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women’s game,” Sabalenka added.

“I’m proud to represent women’s tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match.”

Battle of the Sexes

Kyrgios has not played a match since the Miami Open in March, while Sabalenka won the US Open in September.

And the Battle of the Sexes continues a revolution in tennis, with new pop-up events challenging the status of traditional tournaments.

The Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia sees the top male players paid $1.5m for just turning up, with well over $5m awarded to the winner.

Elsewhere the Ultimate Tennis Showdown final, featuring the likes of Jack Draper, is taking place in December in London.

“When the world number one challenges you, you answer the call. I’ve got massive respect for Aryna; she’s a powerhouse and a true champion,” Kyrgios said of his Battle of the Sexes call-up.

“But I’ve never backed down from a challenge, and I’m not just here to play, I’m here to entertain. This is what I live for.”