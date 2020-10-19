Sabadell to speed up cost cutting at TSB, chief executive says

TSB-owner Banco Sabadell is planning to speed up cost-cutting measures at the British lender, the Spanish lender’s chief executive said.

A cost reduction plan at TSB that was initially set to take three years will now be implemented over two years, said Jaime Guardiola.

TSB announced plans to axe a third of its branches last month with the loss of 900 jobs as it grapples with the impact of Covid-19.

The lender said at the time that the cuts, which will cut TSB’s workforce by 10 per cent, were part of its three-year plan to trim spending.

City A.M. has reached out to TSB for comment.

More to follow.