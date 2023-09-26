Ryder Cup captain Donald says no pairing “set in stone” just yet

Team Europe captain Luke Donald has said “nothing is set in stone” but that he has a good idea over Ryder Cup pairings ahead of Friday’s tee-off.(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Team Europe captain Luke Donald has said “nothing is set in stone” but that he has a good idea over Ryder Cup pairings ahead of Friday’s tee-off.

The first two days of the competition against Team USA sees a series of foursomes and four-ball golf before singles dominate the Sunday session.

Europe are looking to redeem themselves after a record 19-9 loss to years ago across the pond – the United States have not won in Europe for 30 years.

“We do have a plan in place and that plan can be adjusted throughout the next few days,” Donald said. “The vice captains are out there watching the players and seeing how they look and how they feel and all that goes into it.

“But there’s certainly a plan that is in place.

“I’ve had multiple conversations with everyone about potential pairings, but nothing is set in stone yet.”

Today’s practice pairings saw Tommy Fleetwood with the likes of Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy while Jon Rahm was out on the Roman course with Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Ludvig Aberg – Matt Fitzpatrick went out on Marco Simone with Justin Rose, Robert McIntyre and Nicolai Hojgaard.