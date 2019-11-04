Ryanair cuts profit guidance as 737 Max delays to prompt job losses

Ryanair has cut its annual profit guidance by €50m (43.2m) amid Brexit uncertainty, as it warned of job losses due to delays to deliveries of new Boeing 737 Max planes.



The budget airline narrowed full year profit guidance to €800m to €900m, down from its previous range of €750m to €950m.

It also warned that its revised guidance is “heavily dependent” on air fares and Brexit, as it announced its half-year results.



The first deliveries of its new Boeing 737 Max aeroplanes will also be delayed until March or April 2020 – they were due to arrive in January.



That pushed its passenger growth forecast to its lowest level in years, up eight per cent to 153m.



“This, however, remains sensitive to any market uncertainty such as a no-deal Brexit,” Ryanair added.



The figures

Ryanair reported a flat year-on-year profit of €1.15bn to the end of September as traffic rose 11 per cent to 86m passengers.



Revenue per passenger climbed one per cent, as a 16 per cent rise in ancillary sales compensated for air fares that fell five per cent lower.



The flyer’s load factor remained at 96 per cent but fuel costs increased 22 per cent to deal Ryanair a €1.59bn hit. Net debt stood at €460m.



Meanwhile earnings per share crept up three per cent to €1.0247.



Why it’s interesting

Boss Michael O’Leary warned that the delayed arrival of Boeing’s aircraft have made job cuts inevitable.



“Sadly, due to the Max delivery delays, we will be forced to cut or close a number of loss making bases this winter leading to pilot and cabin crew job losses,” the company said.

“We continue to work with our people and their unions to finalise this process.”

O’Leary also warned that there is “a real risk that it would have no Boeing 737 MAX aircraft flying next summer if there are additional delays to the return to service of the grounded aircraft”.

The airline now expects to receive just 20 Max 200s in time for summer 2020. That has more than halved its expected growth rate for next summer from seven per cent to just three per cent.

That translates to just 157m passengers in its 2021 full year, down from a forecast of 162m.

The late arrival of the aircraft, due to Boeing’s 737 Max being grounded following two fatal crashes, means Ryanair will not experience expected cost savings from the planes until 2021.

What Ryanair said

“Our outlook for the remainder of the year remains cautious,” Ryanair said.



“We try to avoid the unreliable optimism of some competitors. We expect a slightly better fare environment than last winter, although we have limited H2 visibility. This however remains sensitive to any market uncertainty such as a no-deal Brexit. We expect ancillary revenues will grow ahead of traffic growth, supporting full-year revenue per guest growth of two per cent to three per cent.

“The full year fuel bill will rise by €450m and ex-fuel unit costs will increase by two per cent.



“While Lauda’s losses will be higher than originally expected, due to overcapacity in Austria and Germany, traffic will be higher as we take advantage of the availability of low cost A320 leases.”



“This guidance is heavily dependent on close in H2 fares, Brexit and the absence of any security events.”

