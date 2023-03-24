Russia’s ex PM and President Medvedev threatens to nuke Germany over Putin arrest warrant

Medvedev’s tweet (https://twitter.com/MedvedevRussiaE/status/1639197360705118208)

The former President and prime minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev appears to have threatened Germany with a nuclear attack this morning.

The controversial politician made the claim on Twitter in response to the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, for war crimes.

This comes after Germany, which was one of Russia’s biggest buyers of energy before it invaded Ukraine, has been at the centre of Europe’s efforts in sanctioning the Kremlin, and even giving Kyiv weapons.

Many have however criticised Berlin for not acting quickly and strongly enough, amid fears Russia may cut off oil and gas supplies before Germany can secure a cheaper alternative.

Taking to twitter this morning, Dmitry Medvedev responded to the “provocateurs from Berlin and the Hague” where the ICC is based.

Neither Russia or the United States have signed up to the ICC.

On the provocateurs from Berlin and the Hague



The fools from the European power structure truly astound me. Thus, a few days ago the German Minister of Justice said that the President of Russia would be arrested if he – all of a sudden – comes to them.

“The fools from the European power structure truly astound me. Thus, a few days ago the German Minister of Justice said that the President of Russia would be arrested if he – all of a sudden – comes to them.”

“He understands what this impossible suggestion would mean for his country. Let’s imagine that indeed, the functioning head of the largest nuclear state has come to Germany and is arrested.

“What is it? It is casus belli, the unequivocal declaration of war against the Russian Federation!

“In that case, Russia would be forced to attack Berlin, and its means of destruction will rain on the Bundestag, the Chancellery, the Ministry of Defense and other key centres of decision-making. Mr. Scholz has picked himself a truly great team! Poor Germans…”

Dmitry Medvedev has become known for making outrageous comments on Twitter since the start of the war in February 2022. He has already threatened to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s gains in Ukraine, including in a scenario where Moscow loses the war.

In a bizarre New Year rant, made a series of predictions including that Britain is going to rejoin the EU and it will collapse, while France will go to war with Germany and Elon Musk will be the US President.