Russians tried to swing UK election with US trade papers used by Corbyn

Russian actors attempted to interfere in the 2019 UK Election by disseminating a leaked confidential document later released by the Labour party, according to foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

Raab released a statement today, confirming it is “almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 general election through the online amplification” of confidential UK-US trade negotiation documents.

The government is not pinning blame on Russian actors for the release of the documents, but only for amplifying their existence online.

There has not been any suggestion that the actors are linked to the Russian state, however there is an active criminal investigation into the leak of the report.

The documents were uploaded to Reddit months prior to the election, before Russian hackers allegedly disseminated them during the election campaign period.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn held a press conference on 27 November to widely release the documents, which he said showed the “NHS was for sale” in UK-US trade negotiations.

The claim was widely disputed, with trade experts saying the classified documents showed a routine overview of informal trade negotiations.

Raab said the UK would “continue to call out and respond to malign activity, including any attempts to interfere in our democratic processes”.

“Whilst there is no evidence of a broad spectrum Russian campaign against the General Election, any attempt to interfere in our democratic processes is completely unacceptable,” he said.

“It is, and will always be, an absolute priority to protect our democracy and elections.”

Serious questions will now be asked of Labour and where they got the documents from.

While there were on Reddit for anyone to find, the new revelation that Russian hackers passed around the documents to be seen will draw questions as to whether they were directly sent to Labour.