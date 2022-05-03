Russian broadcaster claims two captured Brits could face ‘death penalty’

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE – MARCH 29: A view of damaged buildings and vehicles after shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on March 29, 2022. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Russian television presenter has claimed two captured Brits may face the death penalty for fighting on the Ukrainian side int he war.

The broadcaster , Rossiya 1, aired footage in the occupied Donetsk region, which Russia claims to have control over, and is rumoured to be planning an ‘independence’ referendum for.

The two captured Brits are aid worker Aiden Aslin, 28 and former soldier Shaun Pinner, 48, who were detained last month.

The broadcast spoke about so-called “foreign mercenaries captured during the special operation,” according to the Times, who committed “crimes” against the people of Donetsk.

The prosecutor in Donetsk said the “maximum punishment for these crimes is the death penalty.”

Since the start of the conflict Britain has warned against people going to fight in Ukraine, despite initial comments from Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, suggesting people with military experience could do so.

The foreign and commonwealth office has been approached for comment.