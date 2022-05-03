‘Huffy liver sausage’: Ukraine’s envoy in Germany hits out at ‘unstatesmanlike’ Chancellor Sholz over refusal to visit Kyiv

Olaf Scholz

Germany’s chancellor has been accused of being a “huffy liver sausage” by Ukraine’s ambassador in Berlin, after the world leader refused to visit Kyiv.

Olaf Sholz was criticised by the Ukrainian diplomat as relations between the two countries continue to sour – with disagreements over arms, oil and relations with Russia.

The chancellor, who took over from Angela Merkel last year, said he didn’t have plans to visit Ukraine, unlike other major world leaders, including Boris Johnson, Nancy Pelosi, and Antony Blinken.

Andrij Melnyk, the Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, described Scholz as “not very statesmanlike” and a “huffy liver sausage”, according to the Times.

“This is about the most brutal war of annihilation since the Nazi attack on Ukraine: it’s not a kindergarten”.

Since the beginning of the war in February, Kyiv has accused Germany of failing to do enough, with its refusal to stop purchasing Russian oil, and its hesitancy in selling arms to Ukraine.