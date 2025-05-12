Rugby’s Nations Championship set for New York finals

World Rugby is looking at taking the 2030 Nations Championship finals to the US ahead of the 2031 World Cup across the pond.

The governing body’s chairman Brett Robinson has revealed that New York is being lined up as host one year prior to the Americas’ first ever Rugby World Cup.

It comes amid concerns the jump Stateside has been premature, with figures reportedly keen to propel the sport ahead of ticket releases and stadium announcements.

The Nations Championship will begin next year and is set to feature the major international sides from across world rugby, including England and New Zealand.

“I’ve just come from LA, from a meeting with the US Federation,” Robinson told Australian reporters on Monday, “and we’re going to take to council next week a recommitment to ‘31 and ‘33 [Men’s and Women’s World Cups].

“So how do we align the major nations in taking the product to the US ahead of 31? How do we ensure that the Ireland and All Blacks Test Match in Chicago later this year is not just a one-off, but we build a program of events with all the major unions to raise the profile?

“How do we work on a 2030 Nations Championship Final Series in New York, where we’re going to host the final?

“Now, they’re the sorts of conversations that we need to get into with the major unions in the next six months to galvanise our direction.”

Rugby to New York?

The inaugural Nations Championship finals is to be hosted in London, though outlet The Roar reports that a shift to the Middle East could take place for financial reasons.

The 12 teams forming the first division of the Nations Championship have been confirmed, with Japan and Fiji joining the Rugby Championship and Six Nations teams.

The second division is still being formulated, but relegation and promotion will begin from 2030 – though this would not lead to teams being relegated from or promoted to the Rugby Championship or Six Nations.