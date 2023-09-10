Rugby World Cup: Takeaways after England beat Argentina

Some have dubbed it the “Miracle of Marseille”; for others it was the minimum England needed to show. But in Saturday night’s 27-10 win over Argentina in their opening match of the Rugby World Cup only one thing mattered: the result. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Some have dubbed it the “Miracle of Marseille”; for others it was the minimum England needed to show. But in Saturday night’s 27-10 win over Argentina in their opening match of the Rugby World Cup only one thing mattered: the result.

It had been a long time coming and in the south of France England delivered against a strong Pumas outfit. Down to 14 men for over 75 minutes, George Ford’s drop goals inspired England to victory to the surprise of many. Here’s what we have learned from their first match at the tournament.

Ticking the score board

Twenty years ago, the drop goal became synonymous with an England World Cup triumph and though Saturday’s match was just a pool game, the same three-pointer did similar for the class of 2023.

Ford’s three drop goals were key in swinging the momentum from Argentina towards England, and his 27 points in total were a masterclass in keeping the scoreboard ticking and ensuring his side were never on the back foot.

It would have been easy – or cocky – to kick to the corner and bank on maul attack to score against the Pumas, but it was very mature to take the three points when they were on offer and build the score.

It may not always be the right option in future but England have shown that their armoury is stocked with another weapon – and other sides will need to learn to deal with that.

Discipline, discipline, discipline

Tommy Curry’s early red card may very well be overturned. It looked accidental at best and there did not appear to be any malice in it.

That said, England need to front up to the fact they’ve had three players sent off for high tackles or head contact in the space of four games.

It was Owen Farrell against Wales, Billy Vunipola against Ireland and now Curry against Argentina.

Despite their gallant defensive display in Marseille, it is an area of the game England will need to improve upon.

The last thing they’ll want is a needless card against the other pool challengers and the risk of having their big guns out for the knockout rounds, but that’s the risk England continue to take.

Return of England’s edge

Maro Itoje, Ellis Genge, Jamie George and others looked to be on it over the weekend, in a way they haven’t for the last 12 months.

It was an England character not seen for a long period of time and one which has made a welcome return to the international set-up.

Steve Borthwick’s side were always at their best when Itoje was causing a nuisance, and with a front row eager to dent the Pumas’ defence they looked powerful.

Even the likes of Dan Cole and Manu Tuilagi, probably in their last World Cups, were astonishing on Saturday.

England’s defence held firm and impressed throughout, but the same couldn’t be said for their attack.

Try, try and try again

No matter the buzz England and their fans will be feeling after a brilliant win – which puts them in pole position to finish top of Group D – they did not cross the whitewash.

England will need to use their remaining matches, against Japan, Chile and Samoa, to begin working on their attack.

It’s one thing getting the scoreboard ticking but it is another to run away with a game, and England will be conscious of the attacking threats the likes of Australia, France, Ireland and South Africa could provide in the latter stages of this tournament.

England won, and that is all that matters at this stage, but there will be concerns around the lack of variation in their attack.

But with Ford on fire with the boot, England will be looking to use that to take them as far as possible over the next two months.