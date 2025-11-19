Royal Yacht International Launches AI-Powered Superyacht Brokerage Platform, Targets U.S. Market Growth Amid Tax Incentive Surge

Royal Yacht International (RYI), a leading global superyacht brokerage and management firm, today announced the launch of its proprietary AI-driven operating platform, a groundbreaking first for the luxury yachting industry, as it accelerates strategic expansion across the United States, where ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) yacht ownership is experiencing unprecedented growth.

Headquartered in Monaco and managing over €1 billion in annual superyacht transactions, the company is leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence across its Monaco, Dubai, and US operations, where RYI’s licensed brokers are implementing the technology locally, to transform the way elite clients buy, sell, charter, and manage luxury yachts.

U.S. Tax Incentives Fuel Superyacht Ownership Boom

RYI attributes the surge in demand from American buyers to recent U.S. tax incentives that expanded asset depreciation advantages for high-value capital investments, including superyachts. These fiscal policies have positioned the United States as the world’s most dynamic and intelligence-driven market for luxury vessels.

“Technology, politics, and lifestyle are converging in unprecedented ways,” said Tommaso Chiabra, Co-Founder and President of Royal Yacht International. “In America, fiscal incentives have empowered a new generation of successful entrepreneurs to view superyacht ownership not only as a lifestyle statement but as a smart, depreciable investment asset. Our AI-powered platform delivers the transparency, efficiency, and data intelligence they expect, mirroring their experiences in private banking and venture capital. This is the future of the superyacht industry.”

AI Revolution Meets Luxury Yachting

Global investment in artificial intelligence has surged over 80% in the past two years, expanding from $150 billion in 2023 to more than $270 billion in 2025. As AI reshapes industries through advanced data intelligence and hyper- personalization, adoption in luxury sectors like yachting is accelerating rapidly. Royal Yacht International is pioneering this transformation at the intersection of technology and lifestyle.

RYI’s proprietary AI infrastructure, developed in-house and trained on the company’s comprehensive database of historical transactions, refits, charter performance, and market analytics, can instantly identify the most accurate market valuation, availability (both on and off-market), and optimal acquisition strategy for any vessel worldwide.

This intelligence-driven model enables RYI brokers to execute transactions with unmatched speed, discretion, and analytical precision. Clients benefit from a seamless, one-stop-shop service encompassing:

Technical project management and yacht design

Legal representation and compliance

Charter management and optimization

Sales operations and resale strategy

AI-powered vessel redesign tailored to individual client preferences

“Our vision is to make yacht brokerage as intelligent and sophisticated as private equity,” Tommaso explained. “We’re not simply digitizing the old model, we’re building an entirely new one. Data and AI provide our competitive edge, but human expertise, trust, and personalized service remain the foundation of every client relationship.”

Award-Winning New Builds and U.S. Market Expansion

RYI has overseen some of the industry’s most celebrated new-build projects in recent years with renowned shipyards including Benetti, Baglietto, and Overmarine, and holds exclusive representation on select projects from prestigious Dutch and German yards. The company is now intensifying its focus on the American market in collaboration with the U.S. team based in Miami, with additional U.S. locations under consideration for 2026.

In 2024 alone, RYI facilitated 20 superyacht sales totaling $1 billion, including landmark transactions such as M/Y ANNA, M/Y MONEIKOS, M/Y SEANNA, M/Y FANTASEA and M/Y ARTISAN. With 70% of revenue generated from repeat clients, RYI’s insider advisor approach and boutique service model continue to set new industry standards.

About Royal Yacht International

Founded in Monaco in 2012 and rebranded in 2021, RYI is a next-generation superyacht brokerage, charter, and management firm operating at the intersection of luxury, innovation, and technology. Headquartered in Monaco with offices in Miami and Dubai and managing more than €1 billion in annual sales, RYI provides ultra-high-net-worth clients with a fully integrated suite of services, from new-build advisory and legal representation to charter management and resale strategy.

RYI’s proprietary AI platform delivers real-time market intelligence across the global superyacht industry, setting a new benchmark for transparency, precision, and performance. The firm specializes in luxury vessels ranging from 50 to 100+ meters and serves discerning clients across the USA, Monaco, Italy, France, and the Middle East.

