Royal Mail: Stamps with the Queen still valid with further updates after the funeral

Queen Elizabeth II examines large rolls of stamps during an official visit to International Security Printers to view their work on specialist postage stamps on October 30, 2014 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Richard Stonehouse – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

The Royal Mail has said stamps featuring the late Queen Elizabeth will remain valid, but updates will be announced after her state funeral.

The postal service confirmed stamps will remain valid until the end of January 2023, including everyday items and special versions.

Any special stamps previously announced will still be launched, though the postal service said launch dates may change.

The postal service said all existing post boxes will remain unchanged, with the insignia of the Queen, as has happened in the past with prior deaths of monarchs.

Any postboxes currently being produced or prepared for installation will retain her insignia.

There will not be any further announcements made on stamps before the funeral, wa date of which has not yet been set.

Any further announcements would be made “only at the appropriate time” and after consultation with Buckingham Palace.