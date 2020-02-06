Royal Mail revenue grows but turnaround plan threatened

Revenue at Royal Mail grew 3.7 per cent in the nine months to the end of the year, it said in a trading update today, as parcel volumes offset declining numbers of letters.

Yet the 500-year-old company said the outlook for the next financial year “is challenging”, adding that threats of industrial action will hurt its turnaround plan.

Royal Mail’s shares have fallen more than 30 per cent since last February as it faces stiff competition and threats of a strike by the Communications Workers Union (CWU) over pay and conditions.

CWU has said it is preparing a ballot of its members for industrial action.

In an update to the market today, the delivery firm said revenue at its UK business grew one per cent, as letter revenue fell 1.5 per cent.

At its overseas business, revenue was up 11.1 per cent. “The turnaround of our US business remains in line with our plan for this year,” it said.

On these results, chief executive Rico Back said the company can “confirm adjusted group operating profit is expected to be £300-340 million” for 2019-20.

The Journey 2024 turnaround plan seeks to adapt to trends and turn Royal Mail into a more internationally focused parcel delivery business.

Yet it said today that an uncertain business environment, ongoing industrial relations disputes with the CWU and weak letter volumes are likely to hamper the plan.

“Unless we are able to make significant progress in delivering our transformation plan, our ability to meet the year 3 targets of our Journey 2024 plan will be compromised,” Royal Mail said.