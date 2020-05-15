Royal Mail chief executive Rico Back steps down after less than two years

The chief executive of Royal Mail has stepped down after less than two years in the role.

Rico Back has stepped down as group chief executive with immediate effect, and will leave the company on 15 August after more than 30 years.

Back, who joined the company in 1989 and was appointed as chief executive in June 2018, announced his departure as Royal Mail reported that its UK parcels, international and letters business (UKPIL) suffered a £22m revenue hit in April.

Chairman Keith Williams, who was previously chairman and chief executive at British Airways, has been appointed as interim executive chair of the group.

Stuart Simpson has been appointed as chief executive of the UKPIL.

The company said today it will launch an internal and external search for a new permanent chief executive.

Back said: “It has been a privilege to lead a company that is so much a part of UK life at this crucial time in its history. I am proud of what I, together with our dedicated and loyal team, helped to build in Royal Mail and GLS. I look forward to seeing Royal Mail

transform into a parcels-led, international delivery company, that continues to touch the lives of millions across the world.”

