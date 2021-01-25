Rotherham steelworks owner Liberty Steel puts in new bid for Thyssenkrupp

European industrial giant Thyssenkrupp on Monday said it had received an updated offer for its steel division from Rotherham works owner Liberty Steel.

“The company will now carefully examine this offer,” a spokesman for Thyssenkrupp said.

Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel began looking at Thyssenkrupp’s books late last year after a November non-binding indicative offer for Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe.

Thyssenkrupp is looking to sell assets after announcing more than 11,000 jobs would go last year.

Central to the firm’s problems is its steelmaking division, which crashed to a loss of nearly €1bn over the year.

Thyssenkrupp said that a decision would be taken on the next steps for the division in the spring.

