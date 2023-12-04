Rosberg: F1 drivers must do more to promote climate change and rights

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg says some of the world’s biggest sports stars and his former colleagues aren’t doing enough to use their platform to promote social causes. (Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images)

Rosberg X Racing won a second world Extreme E championship in just three seasons on Sunday when his outfit fended off Acciona | Sainz XE Team in Chile to claim the title.

Rosberg, who has become a major advocate on advancing climate causes, believes other current and former racers should be doing more.

“We have a responsibility to be role models because of the huge following that we have and so it is great that we are all making progress,” Rosberg told City A.M

Rosberg: Room to grow

“But there is still room to grow. If you look at the biggest stars, they’re not yet doing much. More can be done.

“Formula 1 is doing more and more as a sport which is great, but hopefully we [at Extreme E] have been acting as a role model.”

Rosberg’s team fended off the likes of McLaren and outfits owned by former teammate Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button to secure the Extreme E title.

Extreme E sees electric off-roaders compete in locations across the globe with no spectators to minimise the environmental impact.

A second win in three seasons for Rosberg is a strong start for the German and he stated that a race in his homeland could be on the cards. But winning is all that matters at the moment.

“It is spectacular really because the whole season has been such a challenge, and it all came down to the wire,” Rosberg, whose team is sponsored by IG Prime, added.

“But our rivals capsized and we managed to pass them on three wheels. It was madness, I was shouting, it was a dream come true.

“We have two championships and one second place so by far we have been the most dominant team in the sport, which is my start as a team boss and owner in sport.”