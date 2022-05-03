Ronnie O’Sullivan: Snooker star eyes eighth World Championship after equalling record

O’Sullivan, 46, won his seventh World Championship 21 years after his first

Snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan says he will aim to win an eighth World Championship next year after claiming a record-equalling seventh title on Monday night.

O’Sullivan, 46, beat Judd Trump 18-13 to match Stephen Hendry’s tally and become the oldest winner at the Crucible Theatre, 21 years after triumphing at the event for the first time.

“I’ve detached emotionally for the last eight years, I treat every tournament like a training camp. I like to win but it’s not the be-all and end-all,” he said.

“This [tournament] just brings out the worst in me. So I don’t know whether it’s a good idea but I’ll probably go again next year because I’m a glutton for punishment.”

O’Sullivan is already widely considered the most gifted snooker player of all time and can now call himself the most decorated, with 21 wins at the game’s Triple Crown events to Hendry’s 18.

“It’s an honour to be at seven world titles with Ronnie,” said Hendrie. “He’s an artist. He’s a winning machine. He says he’s not bothered about records but he will want eight.”

O’Sullivan is 10 months older than Ray Reardon was when he won the World Championship in 1978 but was more dominant than ever of the last fortnight in Sheffield.

The world No1 made 15 century breaks, his highest ever at the tournament, and at one stage threatened to wrap up his final against Trump with a session to spare.

O’Sullivan has already launched a range of merchandise marking his seventh world title, including items poking fun at his run-in with the referee in the final.

The Englishman is selling mugs and coasters bearing the quote “You saw nothing”, which he said to the official Oliver Marteel during a tense exchange on Sunday.