Zhao Xintong: 2021 UK snooker champion is 10th player suspended in match-fixing probe

Zhao Xintong is the 10th Chinese player to be suspended from the World Snooker Tour amid a match-fixing investigation

Former UK champion Zhao Xintong has become the 10th Chinese player to be suspended from the World Snooker Tour as part of a match-fixing investigation.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) added Zhao and compatriot Zhang Jiankang to the already lengthy banned list today.

Both men are entitled to appeal but it means Zhao is set to be forced out of the Masters at London’s Alexandra Palace, where he was due to play four-time world champion Mark Selby on Sunday.

“WPBSA Chairman Jason Ferguson has taken the decision to suspend Zhao Xintong and Zhang Jiankang from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect,” the governing body said.

“This decision is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes in breach of the WPBSA Conduct Regulations.

“The suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought.”

Snooker chiefs added that the match-fixing investigation was now nearly complete, saying “it is anticipated [that it] will be completed shortly at which point any potential charges will be considered”.

Zhao became only the fourth non-British winner of the UK Championship when he triumphed in his first ranking final in York in 2021.

Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao became the biggest name to be suspended so far when he was placed under investigation last month.

The other Chinese players being probed are Liang Wenbo, Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning, Chang Bingyu and Chen Zifan.

WPBSA boss Ferguson said this week: “Watch this space. We’re moving it on as quickly as possible.

“There is no limit on time for suspensions, but there are limits in terms of fairness to the players themselves and to the sport.

“We’re pushing as hard as we can because this type of thing is very damaging and we have to prove to the public that it’s dealt with, that we can take swift action.

“As it says in the statements, the suspensions are an investigation into the manipulation of results. That isn’t to say that everyone who’s been suspended is guilty of match-fixing, that’s certainly not what it says.”