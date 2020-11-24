The UK Championship, the second most lucrative event on the snooker circuit, begins this week.

Despite the absence of ticket revenue due to events being played in empty venues, prize money has remained the same.

That means the winner will receive £200,000 from a total prize money fund of £1,009,000.

Players are guaranteed £6,500 just for reaching the last 64 of the tournament.

Here is the full breakdown of UK Championship prize money.

UK Championship prize money growth

Prize money at the UK Championship has steadily grown over the last decade.

In 2011, the winner received a prize of £100,000 from a total prize fund of £625,000.

By 2019, the first prize had doubled and the pot had grown by more than a third.

This year’s UK Championship began on Monday 23 November and is due to finish on Sunday 6 December.

The tournament is taking place at Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, instead of its usual home, the Barbican Centre in York, due to the pandemic.

Defending champion Ding Junhui faces competition from seven-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan and world No1 Judd Trump.