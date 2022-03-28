Roman Abramovich ‘poisoned’ during Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich reportedly suffered the symptoms of poisoning when he attended peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

The sanctioned oligarch was said to have been targeted whilst attending a meeting in Kyiv in early march, the Wall Street Journal reports.

He is claimed to have symptoms including peeling skin on his face and hands, and red teary eyes, with two Ukrainians involved in the talks are also experiencing similar problems.

While it is not confirmed who was behind the incident, the negotiating team representing Ukraine said it was carried out by hardline Russians in a bid to undermine a bid for peace.

The FT reported that Abramovich’s involvement in the talks was sanctioned by Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin has a history of alleged poisonings, including that of former Ukraine president Viktor Yushchenko, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and numerous incidents in the UK, including Kremlin critic, Alexander Litvinenko, and former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia.

It is understood that the Chelsea FC owner has been jetting between Istanbul, Moscow and Kyiv to pass messages between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Turkey has become a hotbed for oligarchs as they balance themselves between Putin and Western restrictions.