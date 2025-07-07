Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge: Bright sparks, dark dreams

The typical Rolls-Royce buyer – if such a person exists – is now 42 years old. For the Spectre, the average age drops to just 35. Given that I recently celebrated my 46th birthday and drive a 19-year-old Golf, those feel like sobering statistics. Clearly, I should have worked harder at school.

Rolls-Royce’s shifting demographic means its customers are now as likely to be influencers or reality TV stars as old-money aristocrats. And it’s these “boldest and most audacious clients” at whom the company’s Black Badge models are targeted. Chief executive Chris Brownridge calls them: “the alter ego of our brand, amplified”.

That brings us to the most powerful car in Rolls-Royce’s 120 years of history – and the most overtly sporting, too. The Spectre Black Badge is an electric coupe with 659 horsepower, launch control and something called ‘Infinity mode’. Amplified? Turned up to 11, more like.

A numbers game

Let’s talk numbers first. The Black Badge employs the same 120kWh battery as before – 102kWh of which is usable – with four-wheel drive provided by a motor on each axle. Power rises by 75hp to achieve that record-breaking 659hp, bolstered by 664lb ft of instantly available electric torque.

Select ‘Spirited’ launch mode and torque momentarily swells to 793lb ft: enough to thrust the 2,900kg Black Badge to 62mph in 4.3 seconds (two tenths quicker than a ‘standard’ Spectre). Top speed remains electronically limited to 155mph, while the official range is also unaffected, at between 306 and 329 miles on a full battery.

By far the biggest number on the spec sheet is £386,065: a premium of around £50,000 for this ultimate EV. Nonetheless, with the near-limitless array of bespoke finishes available, I’d be amazed if a single Spectre Black Badge left Goodwood – home of the Rolls-Royce factory in West Sussex – for a figure starting with less than a ‘4’.

Designed for drivers

You can identify the sportier Spectre by its darkened chrome trim, which covers the grille surround, door handles and Spirit of Ecstasy mascot. The grille itself is illuminated (more subtle than parent company BMW’s garish efforts, thankfully), while a new 23-inch alloy wheel design is unique to the Black Badge. Other new-for-2025 options include an ‘Iced Black’ bonnet and painted ‘waft’ coachlines along the lower body sides.

The Spectre is more radical than its traditional coupe silhouette suggests, with an aluminium spaceframe and a double-layer floor to sandwich its enormous battery pack. However, Rolls-Royce opted for a 400-volt architecture, rather than the 800v systems that underpin some performance EVs, which limits the maximum charging speed to 195kW. In ideal conditions, a 10-80 percent top-up can take half an hour.

Dynamic hardware includes adaptive air suspension, active anti-roll bars and four-wheel steering, all of which are recalibrated to enhance precision and driver feedback. The Black Badge’s new Infinity mode heightens this sense of alertness, sharpening throttle response, adding heft to the steering and brightening the digital dials with a splash of vivid purple.

The message is clear: while other Rolls-Royces are best experienced from the back seat, preferably while quaffing liberal quantities of champagne from the in-car cooler, this one is designed for drivers.

Inside the Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge

The theatre starts with the huge, rear-hinged ‘Coach Doors’, which glide open electrically to showcase the Spectre’s inviting interior. No question: its kerbside wow-factor can rival any scissor-doored supercar.

My Black Badge (pictured here) wore an under-the-radar shade of Jubilee Silver, one of 44,000 off-the-shelf paint colours. By contrast, stepping into its Tailored Purple cabin felt like plunging into a supersized selection box of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk – and equally as indulgent. Sumptuous leather covers everything from the heated armrests to the column stalks, the roof and door panels are dotted with thousands of fibre optic ‘stars’ and there is deep-pile lambswool underfoot.

Most coupes are optimistically categorised as ‘2+2s’, with back seats that are hideously cramped for anyone aged into double figures. In the Spectre, your passengers suffer no such indignity. Granted, they won’t enjoy the limo-like legroom of a Rolls-Royce Ghost or Phantom, but even tall adults can travel in comfort. A 380-litre boot is sufficiently large for grand touring adventures (or a couple of golf bags), too.

There is infotainment, of course – a repurposed version of BMW iDrive – but Rolls-Royce prefers simple and tactile physical controls to touchscreens and tech overload. And while the latest BMW M5, for example, offers a bewildering array of dynamic, powertrain and 4WD modes, the Black Badge doesn’t trouble its driver with such distractions. You either push the button for Infinity mode or you don’t.

To Infinity and beyond

Rolls-Royce famously never used to quote power outputs, referring to its cars’ performance only as ‘adequate’. By that reckoning, we can safely describe the Spectre Black Badge as ‘more than adequate’. It gathers speed with relentless tenacity, rather than the violent accelerative force of a Tesla Model S Plaid or Porsche Taycan Turbo. Cocooned behind double-glazed windows, it feels like you have pressed fast-forward on the outside world.

Infinity mode isn’t as transformative as some ‘Sport’ drive settings, although you can feel the car tense its muscles and strengthen its resolve. The long-travel throttle is beautifully calibrated and the brakes are strong, even when hauling almost three tonnes down from unpublishable speeds. The regenerative ‘B’ mode also works well, allowing for smooth one-pedal progress around town.

It’s almost silent, too. While the V12-engined Ghost features active noise cancellation through its stereo speakers, the electric Spectre requires no such artifice. And Rolls-Royce has wisely resisted making this Black Badge version sound sportier. It is, without doubt, the quietest car (a lot of) money can buy.

From highways to the High Street

My first encounter with a Spectre came two years ago at the international launch in Napa Valley, California. Back then, my only real gripe concerned its lack of enthusiasm when the tarmac got twisty. ‘I’d expect a coupe to feel more poised and planted,’ stated my review. ‘Maybe the forthcoming Black Badge Spectre will redress the balance.’

Impressively, it does. This time I had to content myself with leafy lanes in the Home Counties, rather than soaring switchbacks in the Palisades, but it was clear the Spectre has upped its dynamic game. It turns in keenly and stoically resists body-roll, gripping hard and holding its line where the regular car might feel out of its depth. The weightier steering helps build your confidence, too.

Best of all, the Black Badge broadens the Spectre’s bandwidth without eroding what makes it a Rolls-Royce. Potholes and speed humps barely disturb the zen-like calm of the cabin, and the rear-wheel steering makes it easier to manoeuvre than you might expect. Only the car’s sheer size – less of an issue on American roads populated by XXL pick-up trucks – will occasionally cause a spike in your stress levels.

Verdict: Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge

In truth, the Spectre’s shortcomings won’t be of great concern to its customers. Our typical Rolls-Royce driver already owns six other cars, so he or she can simply grab a different set of keys if the journey ends in a tight, multi-storey car park. Likewise, if the route requires a charging stop, with all the inconvenience that entails, they may just take the V12 instead. Maybe the luxury of choice is the greatest luxury of all.

Judged on its own merits, though, the Spectre represents a new high water mark for electric cars. Others go faster and offer more technology, but no EV – indeed, no car full-stop – makes driving so utterly effortless. If mindfulness could be machined out of steel, aluminium and dark chrome, it would look something like this.

As for the Black Badge, apart from the price hike – which most buyers won’t baulk at – it offers nothing but advantages over the original Spectre. Faster, more configurable and more rewarding to drive, it’s no wonder that Rolls-Royce expects it to take 50 percent of Spectre sales. And the average age of a Spectre Black Badge buyer? Even younger, probably. Bah!

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge

PRICE: £386,065

POWER: 659hp

TORQUE: 793lb ft

0-62MPH: 4.3 seconds

TOP SPEED: 155mph

BATTERY SIZE: 120kWh

CHARGING SPEED: 195kW

RANGE: 329 miles