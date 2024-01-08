Rolls-Royce Motors reports record sales as CEO hails ‘enormous’ Spectre demand

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has reported another year of record sales, driven by demand for its new all-electric Spectre model.

The iconic luxury automaker said it delivered 6,032 vehicles in vehicles in 2023, up from 6,021 in 2022 and the most in its 119-year history.

The USA remained the marque’s single largest market worldwide. However, record sales were achieved in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region reported record growth, fuelled by a strong performance in Korea.

The Cullinan, priced at £255,000, was the most popular Rolls-Royce model worldwide, followed by the Ghost and Phantom.

The company, which produces cars at its 42-acre Goodwood headquarters in West Sussex, made its last ever V12 coupé in 2023, after ceasing production of its Dawn and Wraith models.

However, the retirement of the high-performance combustion engine paved the way for its shift to electric models. The firm unveiled its new £330,000 Spectre model in October 2022, as it looks to hit a target of producing only fully-electric cars by 2030.

Following the announcement, chief executive officer Chris Brownridge said Rolls had seen “enormous interest in and demand for Spectre, supporting the decision to adopt a bold, all-electric strategy for future model development”.

“The record level of Bespoke commissions, both by volume and value, also underlines our position within the luxury sector, offering our clients opportunities for self-expression and personalisation they cannot find anywhere else,” he added.

Brownridge is taking the reins from long-time chief Torsten Müller-Ötvös, who retired after a 14-year stint in November and oversaw the marque’s shift into the super-luxury sector.

“As incoming CEO, I’m in the extremely fortunate position of taking over responsibility for a business in robust good health, with strong foundations and a clear strategy for growth and development, formidable technical capabilities and a focused, dedicated team,” Brownridge said.

Luxury car brands have enjoyed immense success despite the misfortunes plaguing the rest of the automotive sector. High-net-worth clients have continued to splash out on expensive models over the cost-of-living crisis, benefitting the likes of Porsche and Ferrari.

The Goodwood-based firm exceeded its annual sales by more than 6,000 units for the first time last year, breaking a more than century-old record.