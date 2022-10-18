Rolls-Royce enters next era as first fully-electric motor car goes on display, in gold

Spectre unveiled

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first fully-electric motor car.

The British manufacturer said the first customer cars of the new Spectre model will be delivered late next year.

The model, displayed in gold by Rolls-Royce, fulfils a “prophecy” by the maker’s founder, Charles Stewart Rolls, who said in 1900 the electric car is “perfectly noiseless and clean”.

It said the car had been “sufficiently prepared for the most demanding consumer in the world – the Rolls-Royce client” with “the most exhaustive testing programme it had ever conceived.”

“Spectre is being subjected to a journey of more than 2.5 million kilometres, simulating more than 400 years of use.” Rolls-Royce today

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said the model “possesses all the qualities that have secured the Rolls-Royce legend.”

He said the model “silent, powerful and demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification”.

He added the firm added it “the start of a bold new chapter for our marque, our extraordinary clients and the luxury industry. For this reason, I believe Spectre is the most perfect product that Rolls-Royce has ever produced.”

Spectre unveiled





The model includes state-of-the-art ‘decentralised intelligence’ system’ allowing for more than 1,000 different functions, while it’s built from a new flexible form of aluminium.

Makers stressed its electrification doesn’t detract from its power however, with an expected range of 320 miles, and it is anticipated to achieve 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds.

Many months of testing remain.