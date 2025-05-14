Rolls-Royce: FTSE 100 shares near record high

Shares in FTSE 100 giant Rolls-Royce have passed a major milestone. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

The share price of FTSE 100 giant Rolls-Royce has passed a major milestone as its market capitalisation continues to edge closer to new heights.

Shares in the Derby-headquartered group are now changing hands for more than 800p, a landmark price that it has only surpassed three times before in its history.

Rolls-Royce first passed the 800p mark on 5 March before the ups and downs of the London Stock Exchange that month saw it do so it twice more in the following couple of weeks.

But the FTSE 100 giant saw its share price slump to 635p in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement at the start of April. The fall wiped around £10bn off Rolls-Royce’s valuation.

But since its low point on 7 April, the group’s share price has been steadily recovering and has now hit its latest landmark.

Rolls-Royce is now within striking distance of its shares reaching their all-time high price of 812p, which it achieved on 19 March.

Rolls-Royce shares fully recover from tariffs slump

Earlier this month, Rolls-Royce’s share price completely recovered from the tailspin President Donald Trump sent global markets into when he announced a raft of tariffs at the start of April.

The group suffered a huge slump in its share price following the US president’s so-called “liberation Day’ on 2 April.

The announced tariffs saw shares in the Derby-headquartered group fall from 779.4p on 1 April to 635.8p by the end of trading on 7 April.

While Rolls-Royce did suffer a huge fall in its share price in the wake of the tariffs announcement, their value never dipped below where they had been trading before a huge spike in value at the end of February.

That increase, sparked by encouraging financial results and a Ukraine defence summit, saw its share price rocket from 6062p to 805.2p in a matter of days.

Its share price received another boost last week as news emerged of a trade deal between the UK and the US.