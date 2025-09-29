 |  Updated: 

Rolls-Royce: FTSE 100 giant now worth £100bn

By:

Rolls-Royce is the fifth largest member of the FTSE 100 index.

FTSE 100 giant Rolls-Royce is now worth more than £100bn after its share price continued its remarkable rise.

The Derby-headquartered group passed the milestone for the first time in its 121-year history on Friday before slipping back.

Now, shares in Rolls-Royce have risen again and surpassed 1,191p, giving the company a valuation of more than £100.3bn.

The increase means its share price has surged by almost 110 per cent so far in 2025.

Rolls-Royce is now the fifth most valuable company on the London Stock Exchange.

HSBC holds the top spot followed by AstraZeneca, Shell and Unilever.

Rolls-Royce’s shares were among a group of London-listed defence firms who rallied last week after President Donald Trump changed his tune on the Russia and Ukraine conflict.

Aerospace firm BAE Systems led the City’s blue-chips with a 1.6 per cent gain to 1,982.50.

Meanwhile Babcock was up over one per cent to 1,195 and FTSE 100 darling Rolls-Royce rose 0.8 per cent to 1,170.50.

Shares in Rolls-Royce had previously dipped in August after talks between Washington and Ukraine led traders to pare back bets on the role that European countries will play in any post-ceasefire peacekeeping efforts.

The £100bn valuation comes after Rolls-Royce hit the £90bn at the start of August.

Shares in Rolls-Royce – which was named Business of the Year at the City AM Awards in May – finished 2024 priced at 568p and have been on a consistent upward trajectory since the Covid-19 pandemic, only impeded for a a few weeks by US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement in April.

Rolls-Royce’s financial might

In July, the group raised its profit guidance after a “strong start to the year” which saw its revenue surge by almost £1bn.

The business reported an underlying pre-tax profit of £1.68bn for the first six months of its financial year, up from the £1.03bn it posted for the same period in 2024.

Its underlying operating profit grew by 50 per cent from £1.14bn to £1.73bn in the first six months of the year.

On a statutory basis, Rolls-Royce’s revenue grew from £8.86bn to £9.49bn, its operating profit went from £1.64bn to £2.07bn and its pre-tax profit from £1.41bn to £4.84bn. Underlying revenue rose from £8.18bn to £9.05bn during the period.

As a result of its boosted finances, the business said it was raising its guidance for 2025 and that it now expects to deliver an underlying operating profit of between £3.1bn-£3.2bn and free cash flow of between £3bn-£3.1bn.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.