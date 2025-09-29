Rolls-Royce: FTSE 100 giant now worth £100bn

Rolls-Royce is the fifth largest member of the FTSE 100 index.

FTSE 100 giant Rolls-Royce is now worth more than £100bn after its share price continued its remarkable rise.

The Derby-headquartered group passed the milestone for the first time in its 121-year history on Friday before slipping back.

Now, shares in Rolls-Royce have risen again and surpassed 1,191p, giving the company a valuation of more than £100.3bn.

The increase means its share price has surged by almost 110 per cent so far in 2025.

Rolls-Royce is now the fifth most valuable company on the London Stock Exchange.

HSBC holds the top spot followed by AstraZeneca, Shell and Unilever.

Rolls-Royce’s shares were among a group of London-listed defence firms who rallied last week after President Donald Trump changed his tune on the Russia and Ukraine conflict.

Aerospace firm BAE Systems led the City’s blue-chips with a 1.6 per cent gain to 1,982.50.

Meanwhile Babcock was up over one per cent to 1,195 and FTSE 100 darling Rolls-Royce rose 0.8 per cent to 1,170.50.

Shares in Rolls-Royce had previously dipped in August after talks between Washington and Ukraine led traders to pare back bets on the role that European countries will play in any post-ceasefire peacekeeping efforts.

The £100bn valuation comes after Rolls-Royce hit the £90bn at the start of August.

Shares in Rolls-Royce – which was named Business of the Year at the City AM Awards in May – finished 2024 priced at 568p and have been on a consistent upward trajectory since the Covid-19 pandemic, only impeded for a a few weeks by US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement in April.

Rolls-Royce’s financial might

In July, the group raised its profit guidance after a “strong start to the year” which saw its revenue surge by almost £1bn.

The business reported an underlying pre-tax profit of £1.68bn for the first six months of its financial year, up from the £1.03bn it posted for the same period in 2024.

Its underlying operating profit grew by 50 per cent from £1.14bn to £1.73bn in the first six months of the year.

On a statutory basis, Rolls-Royce’s revenue grew from £8.86bn to £9.49bn, its operating profit went from £1.64bn to £2.07bn and its pre-tax profit from £1.41bn to £4.84bn. Underlying revenue rose from £8.18bn to £9.05bn during the period.

As a result of its boosted finances, the business said it was raising its guidance for 2025 and that it now expects to deliver an underlying operating profit of between £3.1bn-£3.2bn and free cash flow of between £3bn-£3.1bn.