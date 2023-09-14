Rolls-Royce AI lead replaces Sir Patrick Vallance as national technology advisor

A former Rolls Royce technology officer who led on AI is set to replace Sir Patrick Vallance as the government’s national technology adviser.

Dr Dave Smith, previously managing director of the software firm Roke that developed Hawkeye, will work on integrating academic and industry expertise with the government.

Dr Smith told City A.M. he wanted to use his business experience to “give back to our country” and work to deliver on the government’s science and technology framework.

He said: “We have the building blocks in place: globally renowned universities, an inimitable financial services sector and talent ready to turn imagination into reality.

“My new role is about connecting these dots to create an environment where the UK’s leading innovators can thrive on the global stage.”

And the ex-Rolls-Royce technology director vowed: “We will cement the UK’s position as a technology superpower by 2030.”

Rishi Sunak said: “Innovation is one of the most important ways we can transform people’s lives.

“With Dave at the helm, we will champion the dynamism of the tech sector so it can continue to thrive… cementing our place as a global science and technology superpower by 2030.”

Smith will advise the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and secretary of state Michelle Donelan on how to build and enhance the UK’s tech scene; as well as championing the industry and working to draw the best minds into policymaking.