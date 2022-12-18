UK appoints five new innovation experts to drive post-Brexit technology boom

The UK government has appointed five, industry leading experts to make use of post-Brexit freedoms by driving innovation in cutting edge sectors that will be vital to Britain’s future growth.

The five new experts will work with the government’s chief scientific advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, to review existing rules and develop a pro-innovation, regulatory approach.

The industry leaders aim to secure Britain’s position as a scientific powerhouse with a view to ensuring the 21st century’s Silicon Valley is based in the UK.

The new experts will seek to boost the UK’s growth in digital technology, green industries, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and the creative industries.

The plan is to transform Britain into the best regulated country in the world, with a view to giving industry and investors the regulatory certainty to drive innovation in the UK.

The experts will work with Vallance to identify barriers to innovation that hinder emerging technologies from getting to market.

“Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: “I want British firms to lead the world in turning fantastic science into new products and services – and we need to make sure government is doing everything we can to encourage innovation and competition.”

The appointments will see the head of the recently-launched Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), Matt Clifford, work with the AI council’s Priya Lakhani to boost the UK’s digital industries.

Genomics England director Sir John Bell will also work Camilla Fleetcroft, a leading regulatory expert at medical technology company Eclevar UK to drive Britain’s life-sciences offerings.

Jane Toogood, a leading executive at chemicals manufacturer Johnson Matthey’s will work to boost green industries, in driving hydrogen and battery research & development.

“The countries that secure leadership in new technologies will lead the world, enjoying unparalleled growth, security and prosperity for decades to come – and it is our job to ensure the UK is able to fully reap the rewards,” Hunt said.

The appointments follow the unveiling of Hunt’s ‘Edinburgh Reforms’ which aim to overhaul “burdensome” EU rules governing the financial sector, including the Solvency II regulations tha5 control insurers.

Business secretary Grant Shapps said: “Backed by this fierce new team of advisers, Sir Patrick Vallance will lead the charge alongside industry to supercharge growth in some of the world’s most exciting growing technologies, turning the UK’s natural strengths into pillars for long-term growth,”