Robinson: Plastic manufacturer appoints new boss amid ‘positive’ year of momentum

Plastic bottles (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Plastic manufacturer Robinson hails positive year with the appointment of a new chief executive despite challenging market conditions.

The Chesterfield-based firm, which specialises in the manufacturing of plastic and paperboard packaging, has appointed John Melia, current director of strategy and innovation at DS Smith Recycling, as its new chief executive.

The appointment comes as the firm reflects on “positive momentum” for the year.

In a six-month update today, the packaging firm reported an 11 per cent jump in revenue to £27.1m, up from £24.3m the year prior. Gross margin rose higher to 21 per cent, up from 18 per cent.

However, it did experience a slight loss of 0.9m in profit before tax, down to £0.7m.

Robinson chairman Alan Raleigh said: “Whilst market conditions remain challenging, I am very pleased that our approach to partnering with major fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand owners, our investment in new technology and our ability to deliver packaging made from post-consumer recycled material is delivering increased sales volume and improved performance.”

Commenting on the appointment of Melia as chief executive, Raleigh added: “I am delighted that John Melia has chosen to join Robinson as our new chief executive.

“He has an in-depth understanding of what is required to drive shareholder value in a business like Robinson and we look forward to him joining the team in December.”

Raleigh said the firm expects revenue and profit for the year to be “in line with current market expectations”.