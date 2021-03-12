Robert Jenrick orders public probe into controversial Cumbria coalmine

Plans for a new coalmine in Cumbria have been put on hold as Robert Jenrick, the local government secretary, ordered a probe into the scheme late last night.

According to a notice that was sent to Cumbria County Council, Jenrick is “calling in” the planning application, thereby shifting responsibility for the new project to central government.

“Further developments” prompted Jenrick to intervene, according to the notice, which reportedly included a report from the independent Committee on Climate Change.

The lobby group provides the government with advise on emissions targets across the UK.

As “controversy about the coalmine has increased … [Jenrick] cosniders that this application raises planning issues of more than local importance,” accrording to a letter sent to the local council in Cumbria.

The planning inspectorate will take the lead in the inquiry, while the council has been asked to provide information on how the coalmine could be “consistent with meeting the challenges of climate change, flooding and coastal change.”

