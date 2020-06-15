Robert Jenrick looks to publish documents on 'unlawful' planning decision

Under fire housing secretary Robert Jenrick has said he would seek to publish documents related to his controversial decision to approve a £1bn housing development.

Jenrick told MPs today that he would “take advice” from his department’s top civil servant on “what further documentation we might be able to publish”.

Read more: Robert Jenrick in further ties with property tycoon Richard Desmond

The housing secretary has come under fire from opposition MPs for his role in approving the 1500-home Westferry Printworks development in East London earlier this year.

His decision came shortly after he sat next to the site’s developer, and prominent Tory donor, Richard Desmond at a Conservative party event.

It has also been revealed that Desmond donated £12,000 to the party just weeks after Jenrick overturned the Tower Hamlets council’s decision to reject the development.

The Mail on Sunday also reported yesterday that one of the main lobbyists for Desmond on the project, Richard Patient, was spotted at the launch of Boris Johnson’s Tory leadership campaign last summer.

Patient’s public relations firm Thorncliffe also reportedly has ties to senior Downing Street aide Sir Eddie Lister.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Jenrick has admitted the decision was likely unlawful due to “apparent” or perceived bias, but insists he is not in breach of the ministerial code and does not have any sort of relationship with Desmond.

Shadow communities secretary Steve Reed said in the House of Commons today that the decision was “unlawful” and amounted to “cash for favours”.

Reed also called for Jenrick to release all relevant documentation on the application.

In response, Jenrick said: “Propriety in the planning system is extremely important and I take my responsibility as secretary of state very seriously indeed.

Read more: Robert Jenrick ducks questioning on his role in ‘unlawful’ planning decision

“I took that decision in good faith, with an open mind, and I’m confident all the rules were followed in doing so.

“I will take, I have taken, and will take again advice from my permanent secretary about what further documentation we might be able to publish.”