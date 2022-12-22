Rishi Sunak hires Evercore investment banker as new ethics adviser

Rishi Sunak had been under pressure to hire a new ethics adviser, after the role was left vacant after Lord Geidt’s resignation.

Rishi Sunak has hired a new independent ethics adviser, after the last two holders of the post quit during Boris Johnson’s premiership.

The Prime Minister has appointed Sir Magnus Laurie CBE, a senior investment banker at Evercore and chair of Historic England, as Number 10’s new independent adviser on ministers’ interests.

Sunak said in a letter to Laurie that he had “reissued” the ministerial code, with the Prime Minister telling his ministers to “work like never before” to earn “the trust of the British people” in a new foreword.

Johnson’s independent adviser Lord Christopher Geidt quit the role over a decision to breach international law over trade policy, however it also came after months of partygate allegations.

Geidt’s predecesor Sir Alex Allan resigned in 2020 after Johnson ignored his report which found Priti Patel had bullied Home Office civil servants.

“I have been clear that I expect the government I lead to have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level,” Sunak said.

“I have made it a priority to appoint an independent adviser, to help ensure that these standards are upheld, and that the British public can have confidence in the government’s commitment to the Seven Principles of Public Life.”

Laurie has been the deputy chairman of European investment banking at US firm Evercore for more than 10 years, after previously working at financial advisory firm Lexicon Partners.

He was previously chairman of English Heritage and a deputy chairman of the National Trust.

Laurie said he would “endeavour to discharge the important responsibilities of the role with fairness and integrity”.

“An early priority for me will be to scrutinise the declarations of interests that have been made by Ministers appointed under your tenure and to prepare the first List of Ministers’ Interests for publication,” he said.