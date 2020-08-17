JPMorgan appoints former Chancellor Sajid Javid to advisory role

JPMorgan has hired former Chancellor Sajid Javid as a senior adviser, the bank announced on Monday.

Javid will continue take up a role on the Wall Street giant’s advisory council for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

It’s a move that sees him him resume his career in investment banking.

Read more: Ranked: Monzo and Starling top list of best UK banks

He quit his role at the Treasury earlier this year after a disagreement with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a cabinet reshuffle that saw Rishi Sunak take his place.

He remains an MP and his appointment has been signed off by the UK government’s Advisory Committee on Business Appointments.

“We are delighted to welcome Sajid back to JPMorgan as a senior adviser, and we look forward to drawing upon his in-depth understanding of the business and economic environment to help shape our client strategy across Europe,” a spokesman for the US bank said in a statement.

Javid worked at Chase Manhattan in the early stages of his career before joining JPMorgan.

He worked in a number of roles in its currencies and emerging market businesses.

He later joined Deutsche Bank and ran several of its trading businesses in Asia before being elected as an MP in 2010.

Read more: Bank of England paper says banker bonus cap can reduce excessive risk-taking

JPMorgan has regularly appointed former government ministers as advisers, including former Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Finland Prime Minister Esko Aho.

Blair was appointed in 2008 as a senior global advisor and paid £2m per year.

The former Italian Italian finance minister Vittorio Grilli has just been appointed as the chair of the EMEA advisory council.