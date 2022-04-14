RioTinto leaves lobby group amid environmental concerns

Queensland-based mining giant Rio Tinto has exited the state mining lobby group, after raising concerns its policy of expanding coal mines did not align with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Kellie Parker, Rio Tinto’s Australia chief executive officer said: “After careful consideration, Rio Tinto will not renew its membership with the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) for the 2022-2023 financial year,”

The global miner’s exit from the council follows rival BHP suspending its membership in 2020 with the lobby group, after QRC campaigned against the Greens ahead of an election in the coal-rich Queensland state.

Global energy and industrial firms have been looking to appease regulators and shareholders with higher emissions cuts across operations, to reach net zero carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

Rio Tinto is also looking to enhance its image after multiple hits to its reputation, including its destruction of two ancient rock shelters in the Juukan Gorge and the subsequent report on its workplace culture which revealed widespread bullying, racism and 21 complaints of sexual assault in five years.

Investor advisory firm Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) had filed in February a shareholder resolution to Rio Tinto to suspend its membership with the resource council.

ACCR has since criticised the continued membership of other miners such as Anglo America, Origin Energy and South32 – which have all committed to the Paris climate agreement.

It argued they “must follow Rio Tinto and exit the QRC.”