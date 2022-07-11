Revolut launches ‘Learn & Earn’ crypto feature

Financial app Revolut is set to launch a Coinbase-style ‘Learn & Earn’ feature on its banking platform.

A series of short courses have been created to help customers improve their knowledge of cryptocurrencies and related topics, including blockchains, and the most popular tokens and protocols. The courses are available to Revolut’s 18 million customers, who can earn up to 15USD in DOT tokens by taking these short and simple courses and passing the final quiz.

‘Crypto Basics‘ is the first of the two courses and helps educate customers on what cryptocurrencies are compared to fiat money; the meaning of a ‘decentralised system’; cryptography; the mechanics of the blockchain technology; and the risks associated with crypto investments.

The second course is based on the multichain network Polkadot, and how it unites blockchains into Web3 – the decentralised internet.

The course will use visual materials including interactive cards and videos to share key insights about Polkadot’s native token, DOT, as well as Polkadot’s use cases, Polkadot’s governance system, and the Polkadot ‘Relay Chain’, the central chain used by the Polkadot network that allows specialised and public blockchain to connect in a unified network.

“There’s a huge appetite from our customers to learn more about cryptocurrencies. ‘Learn & Earn‘ will help them better understand the trends, risks and potential opportunities associated with Crypto,” said Emil Urmashin, Crypto General Manager at Revolut.

“Our collaboration with Web3 Foundation on Polkadot, one of the most popular blockchain networks, will help customers become more familiar with crypto concepts.”